Cheraw teen dies after vehicle-ATV collision

CHERAW, SC (WMBF) - A teen has died in an ATV and vehicle crash Friday evening.

The 14-year-old was driving a four-wheeler and was hit and killed by an oncoming vehicle on McMillan Road, Coroner Kip Kiser confirmed.

Kiser said the teen passed away at the scene.

An autopsy will be performed tomorrow.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.