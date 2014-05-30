MBPD issues arrest warrant in Fountainbleau Inn shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – An arrest warrant has been issued for a North Carolina man, accused of a Myrtle Beach shooting.

Cornelius Ray Woods, 41, of High Point, is currently in jail for an unrelated shooting, but has been identified as the shooter in the Fountainbleau Inn shooting that happened over Memorial Day weekend, police say.

Woods is in a Guilford County jail on $1 million bond.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has issued warrants for Woods for attempted murder, use of a firearm in a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Additional charges are expected for other parties involved.

A surveillance video of the shooting was recovered from the hotel. Upon further investigation, information was received from High Point Police Department in North Carolina.

Through a joint investigation with the HPPD, investigators said they were able to identify all parties involved.

The investigation revealed that the shooting incident was over narcotics, according to investigators.

At the time of the shooting, Woods was on federal probation and was not allowed to leave the state. Woods is currently in jail in Guilford County.

