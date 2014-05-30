Former DSCO official passes away

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A former sheriff of the Darlington County Sheriff's Office passed away Thursday.

The sheriff's office issued the following release Friday:

Former Sheriff John Burnett Hatchell, Sr., age 84, died Thursday, May 29 in a local hospital. A funeral service will be held 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 1 in the Chapel of Belk Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Grove Hill Cemetery with military honors.

Born in Florence County on April 13, 1930, Former Sheriff Hatchell had an extensive career in law enforcement. After serving his country in the United States Army, he started as a Florence motorcycle policeman, and then worked as a trooper for the SC Highway Patrol. He was appointed as Darlington County Sheriff in 1965 and served in that capacity until 1973. After a brief break in service, he returned to work at the Darlington County Sheriff's Office until 1985. Mr. Hatchell then served as superintendent of the prison farm until his retirement in 1991.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 Saturday evening at Belk Funeral Home in Darlington.

A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

