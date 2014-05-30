Lumberton dentist qualifies for American Ninja competition

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Dr. Desirée Walker has been selected to compete in the Miami qualifier of The American Ninja Warrior competition.

The competition attracts people across the United States to compete in the world's most challenging obstacle course. Thousands of applicants send in video submissions, and only 100 competitors are invited to compete in each city. Dr. Walker is one of them.

Competitors have various occupations and backgrounds.

Dr. Walker, a Fairmont, North Carolina Native, has a private office at Lumber River Dental in Lumberton, and she has a passion for fitness. Her office includes gymnastic stall bars bolted to the wall and gymnastic rings bolted into ceiling studs. She said she uses these to keep her limbs loose and her blood flowing.

Walker's goal is to advance to Las Vegas where she could win $500,000 if she is able to complete the 4-stage course. No one has been able to complete the Las Vegas obstacle course.

Season six of American Ninja Warrior began on NBC on May 26.

Watch Dr. Walker on WMBF News on Monday, June 23, at 9 p.m. for the Miami qualifying competition.

