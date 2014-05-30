Jury finds former Atlantic Beach Mayor guilty of DUI

Pierce was arrested in January 2012 and charged with DUI | Source: J. Reuben Long

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Former Atlantic Beach Mayor Retha Pierce has been found guilty of DUI. She was sentenced to 48 hours community service Friday.

A jury found Pierce guilty. The charge stemmed from a January 2012 arrest, when Pierce was suspected of driving under the influence.

Pierce was issued several sobriety tests after police responded to 9th Avenue and Main Street in Conway, in reference to a reckless driver. The police report states Pierce did not stop at first when police attempted to pull her over.



After several sobriety tests, Pierce was arrested for DUI.

Although, Pierce yielded a blood alcohol content of 0.00 percent, officers said three prescription bottles of Percocet, Flexeril and Toradol were located in her purse.

