Car crashes near Trust Building in Florence

FlORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A vehicle drove into debris on a lot at the Trust Building in Florence, South Carolina.

At around 12:24 p.m., a vehicle driven by a 79-year-old woman was heading South on Irby Street. The woman reportedly had a medical episode that caused her to crash into the gate protecting the Trust Building work site. The car came to rest after it crashed into a tree within the worksite.

According to first responders, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but no injuries are being reported. The car is heavily damaged and the airbags were deployed.

