Man wanted for murder in Longs arrested by US Marshals

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for murder in connection with a shooting in Longs in March was arrested Thursday by US Marshals.

Robert Maurice Moody, 27, was wanted for the fatal shooting of a man on Star Bluff Road in Longs on March 3 at around 7 p.m.

Several witnesses heard the gun, but no one saw anything. Police initially thought it might have been hunters in the woods, but as they searched the area, a call came in about a man who had just arrived at Sea Coast Medical with a gunshot wound.

The man later died, and further investigations led police to believe Moody was responsible.

"You want closure for the victim who is deceased but also the family members that are left behind and feel the pain every day," says Lt. Kegler of the Horry County Police Department. "It's important for us to get closure for them as well," he added.

Officials at J. Reuben Long Detention Center confirmed that Moody was brought in the by US Marshals Service and booked into the detention center Thursday.

Moody was recently featured on WMBF News' weekly segment Horry County's Most Wanted.

