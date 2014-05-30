Haley tours coast as hurricane season begins

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - With the 2014 Atlantic hurricane season starting this weekend, Gov. Nikki Haley is touring the South Carolina coast to meet with emergency officials.

Haley and Kim Stenson, the director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, are meeting with officials in Conway, North Charleston and Beaufort on Friday.

The hurricane season begins on Sunday and last through November.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the storm by which all others are measured on the South Carolina coast. It was in September 1989 that Hurricane Hugo, a Category 4 storm with 135 mph winds, smashed into Charleston.

State emergency officials estimate that if the same size storm were to hit on the same path today, it would cause upward to $17 billion in damage and destroy 21,000 homes.

