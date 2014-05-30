Man wanted for indecent exposure in Georgetown Co. arrested by Florida Police

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Patrick M. Krell has been taken into custody in Deland, Florida.

This past Tuesday, Georgetown County officials announced that Krell was wanted for indecent exposure at Huntington Beach State Park in the Murrells Inlet Community of Georgetown County. Authorities say he exposed himself to two young girls.

After receiving a Text-a-Tip, that Krell was in Florida, the Georgetown County Sheriffs Office notified authorities in Deland. At about 9:30 a.m. this morning the GCSO was notified that Krell was arrested by the Deland Police Department. Krell was located in his van by authorities and was taken into custody.

Krell was carried to the Volusia County Jail where he will be held until he is transferred to Georgetown County. He is charged with two counts of Indecent Exposure.

