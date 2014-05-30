Man arrested for attempted murder after allegedly shooting girlfriend in Cheraw

CHERAW, SC (WMBF) – Cheraw Police responded to an apartment Thursday night to find a woman shot multiple times. She told them she was shot by her boyfriend, and he was located and arrested without incident.

At about 9:23 p.m., officers responded to the John Motley apartment complex to find a 23-year-old woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the department. She said that she had been shot by her boyfriend.

Officers searched the area and found Ronnie Campbell Self, 36, hiding in a house on Clemmons street, about a block from the crime scene.

Self was arrested without incident and booked into Cheraw City Jail for attempted murder, pending an update on the victim's condition, a police official stated.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in Charlotte.

