Murrells Inlet Garden City firefighter passes away

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A firefighter for the Murrells Inlet Garden City fire department tragically lost his life Thursday around 1:30 p.m., a person representing his family says.

Jordan Tyler Dingess, only 24-years-old, sustained a traumatic head injury earlier in May. The source close to his family says he was hospitalized for about ten days before passing away.

We do know the injury was not sustained while he was on-the-job and was not job-related, but we're still waiting to learn more.

An account was started Wednesday to help with the costs and expenses from his hospital stay, and has already raised $3,000 as of Friday morning.

The organizer of the page asks people to help a hero who devoted his life to helping others. You can learn more about donating here: http://www.gofundme.com/9lnbmk.

