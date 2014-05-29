Study finds bicyclists are happiest travelers

CLEMSON, SC (WMBF) - A new study discovered bike riders are the happiest travelers.

Clemson University researchers looked at emotions, like happiness, pain, stress, sadness and fatigue.

Data showed bicyclers, on average, are in the best mood. Car passengers and car drivers follow, showing those who use public transportation are the unhappiest of travelers.

The research found bicyclists are generally younger and physically healthy, both being traits happy people usually have.

