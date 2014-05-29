Wilmington woman reunites with lost wedding rings after Craigslist post

Photo of where Will dug to find the rings.

A map that Hilary sent will showing where she believed she lost the rings.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Wilmington woman turned her frown upside down Thursday at a North Myrtle Beach police station.

Hilary Bradley said she lost her wedding rings on Memorial Day on the beach in Cherry Grove.

She posted on the Craigslist Lost and Found section, hoping someone would find and return the set.

Bradley was contacted by Will Myers, a local man with a metal detector. Myers offered to look for the rings.

Bradley sent Myers a map of where she was … and Myers came through. He sent her back a picture of where he dug, and where he ended up finding the ring.

"I found a lot of good stuff - jewelry, coins, stuff like that - but never this quickly. I found a buddy's car keys in the mud when his car was stuck, but not anything like this," Myers admitted.

"I just was very skeptical that they would be recovered - especially three days later," Bradley laughed.

