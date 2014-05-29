FSD1 names interim superintendent

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - An interim superintendent for the Florence County School District One has been chosen to replace Dr. Allie Brooks, indefinitely.

Dr. Cleo Richardson, of Columbia, will serve as interim superintendent, Pat Gibson Hye-Moore, a FSD1 board trustee confirmed.

Members of the board had considered four people for the position through the month of April, none of which were hired.

Richardson will begin July 1.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.