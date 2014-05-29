Flames fill Florence Trust building

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The fire is out at the Trust Building in Florence county Thursday, after it burned for nearly 30 minutes. It took nearly two hours to control it.

Florence Fire Chief Randy Osterman said shortly after seven the department got a call about flames coming from the top of the Trust Building.

When crews got on scene a 20 by 30 area of the building's roof was on fire.

Crews used high rise ladders to battle the flames, Chief Osterman said due to the height of the building and the fact that no one was inside there was no need to send fire crews into the interior of the building.

Osterman said the only charring that occurred is on the seventh floor.

The Trust building is undergoing a slow demolition.

It's being knocked down to make room for a new medical school.

Right now fire investigators say it's possible that Thursday's demolition work could be responsible for the flames.

"They have a procedure that they follow which has them check the area prior to leaving a spark or something probably went unnoticed, and the wind picked up with the weather that's moved through heat weather and fuel, heat weather and fuel the next thing you have is a fire," said Chief Randy Osterman with the City of Florence

The Trust is currently undergoing asbestos removal, but no toxins got into the air because the fire did not reach the third floor where crews are still working.

No one was injured in this fire.

