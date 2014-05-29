Fallen trees block 2 highways in Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A fallen tree has blocked the roadway of Highway 701 North. In a separate incident, a tree has blocked Highway 319, as well.

The fallen tree on Highway 701 was reported by Highway Patrol at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The tree had fallen just north of the Patrol office.

The tree blocking Highway 319 was reported by Highway Patrol, shortly after at 6:30 p.m.

The reports follow a severe thunderstorm in Horry county, among many other surrounding counties.

