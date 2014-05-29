Athlete of the Week: Tanner Cox, Loris

The Loris lions got two swings at game three of the Class AA state championship game, but still fell short of the title, losing to Ninety-Six High School, and losing the series two games to one.

"I mean it's kind of bitter sweet. It's a lot better to go to the state championship game but then again it kind of hurts a little more whenever you lose it", said Tanner Cox, Loris senior catcher. "We got a little bit hardware but it kind hurts a little bit more watching them dog pile."

Cox is part of the Tanner tandem. He and former Athlete of the Week Tanner Chock pitch and catch for the team, making up the entire battery for the lions this season. Both played integral roles in the playoff run, but it was the latter Tanner who got the starting nod for game three.

"I think the first game Tanner was a little bit weak on the mound, just from him being used so much. His arm wasn't 100 percent and everything", said Cox. "That gave them a good start. Then, it was all downhill from there."

"We made a good run", said Keith Daniels, Loris head coach. "It's just unfortunate that we ran into a good team that played our type of baseball and played it better than we did in the last two games."

Although Chock plans to continue his pursuit of the game, for Cox, it's the end of the road. He plans on attending Clemson in the fall and not playing baseball. Although, he admits that this season and this team will be a lasting memory from his time as a lion.

"I can't speak high enough of them. I mean, they're my family", said Cox. "I'll never forget this season. I'll never forget all my friends and everything. It's just a great team. I love it."​

Copyright WMBF News 2014. All rights reserved.