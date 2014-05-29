Florence Harvest Hope organization seeks new volunteers

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Harvest Hope is seeking more volunteers and volunteer groups for their Florence facility.

Harvest Hope offers volunteer opportunities to businesses, groups, civic organizations and individuals who feel the need to provide service to their communities. Currently, they are seeking volunteers who can provide immediate hunger relief to the community.

Prospective volunteers will work at the Florence Emergency Food Pantry on 2513 West Lucas Street. Volunteers perform key functions to ensure that each individual receives food for their household quickly and with compassion.

For more information of volunteer opportunities contact Amy Bell at (843) 661-0826.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.