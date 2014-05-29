3 suspects fail to appear for charges, land 'Most Wanted' list

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three suspects have made the Horry County's Most Wanted list after being accused of failing to appear to start a sentence and failing to appear for a charge.

Kenyetta Devon Riley, 28, is wanted for failure to appear for a criminal domestic violence charge, according to officials.

Riley stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen in the Conway area, according to police.

Donald Matthew Rothgeb, 43, is accused of failing to appear to start a sentence.

Rothgeb is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 330 pounds. His last known address is located on Racewater Drive in Myrtle Beach.

Vickie Denise Fowler Strickland, 32, is wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear to start a sentence charge.

Strickland has blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-8 and weighs 145 pounds. She was last known to be in the Tabor City area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this week's suspects contact the Horry County Sheriff's Office.



