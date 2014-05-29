T'storm warning in effect for Marion, Dillon and Horry counties - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Severe t'storm warning in effect for Florence, Williamsburg and Georgetown counties

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Georgetown, Williamsburg and Florence counties. 

Quarter-sized hail is possible near Kingstree and Pleasant Hill.

Florence and Georgetown counties will be under the warning until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Reports of lightening, rain and hail in surrounding counties began at 4 p.m.

At 4:52 p.m., the NWS Doppler Radar indicated very heavy rain and thunderstorms over northern Horry County.

Radar estimates that 3-4 inches of rain has fallen over the past hour. An additional 1-3 inches is possible over the next hour.

This includes the following creeks and drainages:

Cedar Creek
Lake Swamp
Bobs Branch
Jet Branch
Cartwheel Branch
Skeebo Branch
Savannah Branch
Toms Fork
Pleasant Meadow Swamp
Rattlesnake Branch
Juniper Swamp
Little Pee Dee River
Cane Branch
Camp Swamp
Buck Creek
Simpson Creek
Chickencoop Branch
Deep Branch
Sheepbridge Branch
Little White Oak Swamp
Bug Swamp
Kingston Lake
Mill Branch
North Prong
Chinners Swamp
Fox Branch
Cowpen Swamp
Bear Branch
Brunson Swamp
Maple Swamp
Waccamaw River
Spring Swamp
Poplar Swamp
Mill Swamp and Jones Big Swamp

A flood warning means that flooding is imminent or has been reported.
Flooding is expected to become a problem in the warned area, especially at poor drainage locations along drainage ditches, small creeks and low spots along roadways and fields.

