Severe t'storm warning in effect for Florence, Williamsburg and Georgetown counties

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Georgetown, Williamsburg and Florence counties.

Quarter-sized hail is possible near Kingstree and Pleasant Hill.



Florence and Georgetown counties will be under the warning until 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Reports of lightening, rain and hail in surrounding counties began at 4 p.m.

At 4:52 p.m., the NWS Doppler Radar indicated very heavy rain and thunderstorms over northern Horry County.

Radar estimates that 3-4 inches of rain has fallen over the past hour. An additional 1-3 inches is possible over the next hour.

This includes the following creeks and drainages:

Cedar Creek

Lake Swamp

Bobs Branch

Jet Branch

Cartwheel Branch

Skeebo Branch

Savannah Branch

Toms Fork

Pleasant Meadow Swamp

Rattlesnake Branch

Juniper Swamp

Little Pee Dee River

Cane Branch

Camp Swamp

Buck Creek

Simpson Creek

Chickencoop Branch

Deep Branch

Sheepbridge Branch

Little White Oak Swamp

Bug Swamp

Kingston Lake

Mill Branch

North Prong

Chinners Swamp

Fox Branch

Cowpen Swamp

Bear Branch

Brunson Swamp

Maple Swamp

Waccamaw River

Spring Swamp

Poplar Swamp

Mill Swamp and Jones Big Swamp

A flood warning means that flooding is imminent or has been reported.

Flooding is expected to become a problem in the warned area, especially at poor drainage locations along drainage ditches, small creeks and low spots along roadways and fields.

