Myrtle Beach ranks lucky #7 on the ten best cities to live

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new study shows that Myrtle Beach can be found on a list of the ten best cities to live.

South Carolina's relatively low cost of living, climate and tourist trade, has caused the state to become a magnet for people. Five factors that were considered when choosing these cities in South Carolina were the violent crime rate, average commute time, average income, percentage of residents who attended some college; and the number of restaurants per capita.

Today, CreditDonkey.com announced the results of the study. CreditDonkey helps newcomers pick the right place to stay.

Based on these criteria, the 10 best cities are:

1. Lexington

2. Port Royal

3. Aiken

4. Mauldin

5. Summerville

6. Forest Acres

7. Myrtle Beach

8. Orangeburg

9. Cayce

10. Charleston

"We think each city in our Top 10 list provides people with the best of both worlds when it comes to work and play," said Charles Tran, founder of CreditDonkey. "Obviously, no one city will make an ideal home for everyone. Living in or near a major metro area offers a broader range of options when it comes to jobs, entertainment, and schools, but it may come with a higher cost of living and more congestion. Everyone has to find the right balance of old-fashioned Southern charm and the variety and excitement of living in a cosmopolitan area," said Tran.

