Ministry leader charged with sex crimes involving a child in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - A ministry leader has been arrested for multiple sex crimes involving a child, according to police.

Joseph Robert Hall, 62, of Gastonia, NC has been charged with first degree rape of a child, first degree sexual offense of a child, second degree rape, second degree sexual offense; four counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of statutory rape, and three counts of statutory sexual offense.

The incidents took place in Brunswick County between 1994 and 1998 beginning when the victim was twelve years old, according to investigators.

Hall is currently serving as a men's ministry leader at Restoring Hope Foursquare Church located in Dallas, NC, officials said.

He is being held on a $1 million bond at a North Carolina detention facility, awaiting transportation to Brunswick County.

