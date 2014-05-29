Ohio airline partners with the city of Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Allegiant of Columbus, Ohio is starting a new nonstop, seasonal jet service from Columbus to Myrtle Beach, and is offering promotional one-way fares as low as $69.

Allegiant representatives say the company is focused on linking travelers in small cities to world-class leisure destinations. Allegiant operates an all-jet passenger airline through its subsidiary, Allegiant Air.

"Columbus residents have been outspoken about their desire for nonstop, affordable service to Myrtle Beach, and we are thrilled to provide them with a one-stop shop for all their vacation needs," says Andrew C. Levy, Allegiant Travel Company President and COO.

The new Allegiant flights will operate three times a week until Sept. 7, 2014, flying nonstop from Rickenbacker Charter Terminal (LCK) to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR).

"Myrtle Beach has always been a favorite vacation destination for Central Ohio residents and Allegiant's new nonstop seasonal service has been very popular with travelers," said Elaine Roberts, President & CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority Columbus becomes one of eight Allegiant cities with nonstop service to Myrtle Beach this summer. Allegiant also partners with some of Myrtle Beach's hotel properties, provides car rental services and offers deals on attractions in the area. Columbus travelers can book their entire Myrtle Beach vacation for less by visiting Allegiant.com.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.