Consider This: Plans for Grande Dunes

L Star, the new owners of Grande Dunes announced plans to for an extensive Master Plan development program. If it happens, it will be a very impressive project.

Consider This:

The ocean and beaches will always be the top reason people vacation along the Grand Strand, but another wonderful feature is the Intracoastal Waterway. L Star is smart to focus on developing the valuable property as the investment will pay huge dividends for the long term.

Plans include a 21 mile network of parks and trails that will connect with the East Coast Greenway and the ocean. The company also wants to invest in a beautification project for Highways 17 Bypass and 17 Business so visitors will be greeted with an impressive welcome.

When a new company takes over you never know what to expect. It could be investors looking to cut costs, flip the property and pocket the cash, or an underfunded group that can't make improvements and the property falls into disarray.

The first impression is that L-Star is investing for the long term and will be a good addition to the Grand Strand business community. Best of luck and much success as you begin implementing this exciting plan.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.