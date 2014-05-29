Timmonsville city council plans to eliminate positions

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A special Timmonsville town council meeting will be held tonight at 7 p.m. to eliminate the town's administrator and other town positions.

Timmonsville Town Councilwoman, Penny Hayes, says that they are looking at budget cuts and possible cutting positions. The council is interested in various personnel options that are more cost efficient than their current staff.

They are making an official ordinance reinstating the police department.

