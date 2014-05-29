Local Indian tribe hosts community wide clean up - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Local Indian tribe hosts community wide clean up

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - In an effort to keep their community clean, Chicora Indian Tribe of South Carolina is teaming up with Keep Horry County Beautiful for a May Community Clean Up.

The community wide clean up will take place Saturday, May 31 at Socastee Park & Boat Landing on 4351 Peachtree Road in Myrtle Beach. Everyone should meet under the 544 bridge at the park and boat landing.

