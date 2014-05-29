Suspects in Florence Pro Shop burglary charged - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Richard Piucci, Jr. Source: Sumter/Lee Detention Center. Richard Piucci, Jr. Source: Sumter/Lee Detention Center.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff's Office has obtained arrest warrants for two burglary suspects who were allegedly caught on camera in the Pro Shop at the Traces Golf Club.

At about 1:50 a.m. on May 28, deputies went to investigate an alarm at the golf club, located at 4322 Southborough Road. Deputies found the Pro Shop door was damaged, and a significant amount of golf clubs and other equipment had been taken.

In-store surveillance video showed the two suspects entering the shop through the main door and making off with the merchandise.

Arrest warrants were obtained for 32-year-old Richard Joseph Piucci, Jr., of Columbia, and 33-year-old Melvin Jones, Jr., of Dalzell. Both were charged with second-degree burglary and are currently being held at the Sumter/Lee Detention Center on unrelated charges. They will be formally arraigned on the Florence County charges in the future.

