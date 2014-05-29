HCPD: Juvenile stabs man assaulting woman; deemed justifiable homicide

SOCASTEE, SC (WBMF) – A man died after a juvenile stabbed him in the neck in Socastee Wednesday night; police determined that the homicide was justified, as the man was assaulting a woman at the time.

Horry County Police responded to an address on Maypop Circle at about 9:55 p.m. Wednesday to find 41-year-old Derrick Jamine Moore with a life-threatening stab wound to his neck, according to a news release. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died a short time later.

Detectives investigated the scene and learned that Moore was assaulting a woman; he dragged her and struck her in the face several times, the release states. A juvenile saw the assault, grabbed a knife, and stabbed the man in the neck a single time to protect the woman.

Detectives conferred with the Solicitor's Office at the scene, and determined that the homicide was justified, and there will be no charges in the case.

