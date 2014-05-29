Timmonsville man charged with attempted murder

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A 28-year-old Timmonsville man is facing an attempted murder charge after officials say he stabbed and cut a victim during an altercation earlier this month.

Johnny Williams is alleged to have stabbed and cut the victim several times during a physical altercation on or about May 16, according to investigators. The incident happened on West Main Street in Timmonsville.

The victim sought medical treatment at a local hospital.

Williams was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on May 28 and charged with one count of attempted murder.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.