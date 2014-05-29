Power outages could impact flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport

MYRTLE BEACH (WMBF) - WMBF News has learned there are sporadic power outages taking place at the Myrtle Beach International Airport that could impact flights this morning.

Spokesperson Kirk Lovell says the outages are due to power surges.

A WMBF News employee alerted us around 6 a.m. that the lights were flickering off and on and it was cutting off power to escalators and computers.

This could slow down check-ins, and Lovell says flights could be delayed.

