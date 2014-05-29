2 Horry County men indicted on $6.4M fraud charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two Horry County men have been indicted on federal fraud charges that they stole more than $6 million and used it to buy sports cars and six properties, including a home on an island in Belize.

Darrell Doyle and Jason Boyd are accused of stealing $6.4 million from Sprint over a nearly seven-year span. The uncle and nephew obtained millions of dollars through fraudulently billing the company, according to the indictment.

The duo owned and operated two communications businesses "providing, among other things, radios, repeaters, and other two-way radio communications equipment to its customers", as stated in the indictment.

The men would then "generate fraudulent purchase orders and invoices, depicting purchases from [the two businesses]" and transfer funds from several accounts associated with the businesses to a Sprint employee, the indictment alleges.

The trio: Doyle, of Aynor; Boyd, of Loris; and the Sprint employee face five charges, including: mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to money launder and criminal forfeiture.



The fraudulent billing scheme committed by the three individuals lasted from August 2006 until September 2013, according to the indictment.

Doyle is scheduled to be arraigned in San Antonio, Texas at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No hearing date has been scheduled for Boyd.

