Conway's Holmes named S.C. Gatorade Player of Year

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway Tigers pitcher Grant Holmes has picked up yet another accolade for his pitching performance on the hill over the last year, being named the South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year.

Holmes has touched triple digits on the radar gun in his senior year playing for Anthony Carroll and the Tigers. He went 4-1 with a 0.35 ERA as well. He's also projected to be taken in the first round of the MLB Player Draft, which begins next week on Thursday, June 5th and runs through the 7th.





