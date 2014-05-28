Atlantic Beach mayor: 'Who's to say Bikefest caused that shooting?'

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The multiple shootings and increased violence that hit the Grand Strand occurred during the Atlantic Beach Bikefest and Memorial Day weekend.

In response to the mayhem, Atlantic Beach Mayor Jake Evans issued the following:

"I have a close working relationship with the coastal mayors and the Grand Strand Coastal Alliance, when one of us has a problem we all jump in.

So whatever I can do, I will. I've not talked to anyone about a future meeting, but would be happy to do so.

In talking to people in Atlantic Beach, I'm not aware of anything negative that occurred in our town this weekend.

As for getting a message out to any future festival attendees that any crime won't be tolerated, I'd be happy to work to do so.

I agree with Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes, that an increased police presence could help control the size of the crowds that were present in Myrtle Beach over the weekend."

Evans estimated that Atlantic Beach had more than 30 extra SLED agents and Highway Patrol officers on hand.

The breakdown of potential costs associated with those extra officers will be addressed in a meeting scheduled for Monday.

