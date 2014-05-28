Teens pull off mind-blowing swimming pool alley-oop

PITTSBURGH, PA (WMBF) - A YouTube video has gone viral after nearly a dozen teens pull off a mind-blowing swimming pool alley-oop.

YouTuber Connor Pyles posted the video and listed the location as Pittsburgh.

The video was posted May 24 and has since been viewed more than 100,000 times.

The 19-second stunt features 11 passes before a basketball is slam-dunked into a hoop.

