DHEC issues swimming advisory in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A swimming advisory has been issued by DHEC. The slert was released Wednesday.

The following advisory was issued Wednesday by a spokesperson for the department:

A small section of beach in Horry County has been placed under a swimming advisory, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported today.

"The affected area includes 200 feet above and below the Middle Gate Road beach access at Briarcliff Acres," said Sean Torrens of DHEC's Pee Dee Environmental Quality Control office in Myrtle Beach. "High bacteria levels have been detected in this section of the beach, and swimming is not advised until bacteria levels return to normal."

According to Torrens, it is safe to wade, collect shells and fish within the swimming advisory area.

"To guard against the possibility of swallowing the water, it's best to keep your head out of it," Torrens said. "People with open cuts or other wounds should also avoid contact with the water."

For more information about beach water quality, call DHEC's Myrtle Beach EQC office at (843) 238-4378 or visit DHEC's beach monitoring webpage at: http://www.scdhec.gov/beach.

