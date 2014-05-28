Myrtle Beach library unveils air force base archives

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chapin Memorial Library presented the first phase of its Myrtle Beach Air Force Base digital archives Tuesday.

Thousands of photographs, slides, negatives, brochures, newsletters, scrapbooks and other documents are included.

Phase I of the digitization project offers several hundred of these items through the library's online catalog.

For those involved, It's an exciting time.

"It's very exciting for me. It's been a long road, lots of scanning, lots of mistakes. Now that I see it here, I just want everybody to know about it. I want everybody to be able to see it, perhaps even give us some of their collection," exclaimed Lesta Hardee, cataloguer and archivist for the library.

The reveal was part of Myrtle Beach's celebration of Military Appreciation Days which is ongoing this month.

