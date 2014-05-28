Officials make 2 arrests for 'shake and bake' style meth lab in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - A woman and man have been arrested following a meth lab bust in Little River.

The bust happened at a home on North Pointe Boulevard, Deputy Commander Dean Bishop from the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit confirmed.

The small "shake and bake" style meth lab, investigators found, was active and used for personal use. Agents said the unit was extremely flammable.

Joseph Eric Brown, 31, and Erin Noelle Young, 34, were arrested and both will be charged with manufacturing methamphetamines and exposing a child to methamphetamines. Young will also be charged with unlawful neglect, because she is the legal custodian of four children that were in the home when the bust was made, according to Deputy Commander Bishop. Their ages range from 4 to 9 years old.

The arrests are a result of tips and complaints that DEU received about the house, and an agent's surveillance on the home.

DEU agents said they had been investigating the couple for weeks. Investigators used surveillance cameras and a SLED website to track the purchase of pseudoephedrine. DEU agents said they reached out to sources to confirm the couple's vehicles and license plate tags before the raid.

Agents said they had enough intel to obtain a search warrant from a judge for this investigation.

SLED agents responded to the scene to dispose of the chemicals.

