Surveillance video helps police investigate shootings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Surveillance video released by Myrtle Beach Police shows what happened early Saturday morning when a man was shot in the leg at the Fountainbleau Inn.

Three men enter a room at the motel where police suspect services from a female prostitute were going on. They say a shot was fired and a few seconds later police say the victim runs out and the suspect in a white tank top runs after him. Police say two other men and the woman leave the motel. The men fled the scene by jumping over a balcony.

While the video is fairly clear, police believe the witnesses left town and anyone who knows the suspect or witnesses are not in the viewing area. That's why police want the video to go viral, so tips can come in. Police also say the suspect is not helping the investigation.

"Uncooperative," said Captain David Knipes. "He actually told police we were harassing him and to leave him alone."

The Fountainbleau Inn shooting is one of eight shootings that took place in Myrtle Beach Memorial Day Weekend. Police are asking for anyone with tips and cell phone footage to call them with their information as they seek suspects.

The most shocking cell phone video on the internet right now is of the shooting that took place at the Bermuda Sands Motel Saturday night that left two people dead and seriously wounded another. In that footage it's difficult to make out faces and the amount of people makes it difficult to pinpoint the person or people who pulled the trigger. Police also say the victim who survived is unable to help them at the moment.

"Because of his medical condition we have not talked to that subject yet, but we are hoping that he's going to be able to provide us some vital information," says Knipes.

While police wait on the victim to pull through, they're also watching what's being posted online to search for clues.

"We've got a lot of things going on right now, but we are working each case hard and we are still asking for tips and help, anyone with information should come forward, whether it's a phone call, email whatever we will take it and take what we can get," he said.

