FCSO K-9 Teams achieve highest certification

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The American Police Canine Association (APCA) has awarded five Florence County Sheriff's Office K-9 Teams with Level Three Certification.

Level Three Certification is the highest level of achievement offered by the nationally recognized agency for K-9 certification. In 2013 only two teams from the FCSO advanced to level three. This year, two additional teams joined them. "We could not be more proud of our K-9 Teams for this recognition," Sheriff Kenney Boone stated.

Collectively, those who have earned this certification are: Sergeant Austin T. Spell and his K-9 Una, Corporal Jamie Renfroe and his K-9 Roby, Investigator Mike L. Jack and his K-9 Scarlett, Corporal Shane T. Keith and his K-9 Sophie as well as Corporal Tony B. Moore and his K-9 Savanna.

Only 17 K-9 teams in the United States have achieved Level III Certification with APCA, and now, five of those are a part of the FCSO. "The level of dedication and training of these teams keeps us in elite company when measured against national standards. Congratulations to all these teams for their professionalism and service," said Boone.

