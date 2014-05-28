North Myrtle Beach responds to Bikefest

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach are located within 16 miles of each other, yet one city experienced much more crime and violence over Memorial Day weekend.

Myrtle Beach had more than 400 law enforcement officials, yet many people say crimes slipped through the cracks.

North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Patrick Dowling says the main difference between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach is the age of visitors.

North Myrtle gets the older crowd, but they still had nearly 300 officers patrolling the streets.

Dowling says younger vacationers tend to spend more time in Myrtle Beach, "Well, I think that for young people they like an urban atmosphere and that area of Myrtle beach where the violence occurred is much more urban than the North Myrtle Beach landscape."

North Myrtle Beach starts planning for all of the May bike events, the Spring Rally and Bikefest, two to three months out.

Social media is just one of the tools the city uses to get a feel for how the week will turn out.

Dowling explains the feel this year was, "It's party time and more people are going to come this year than last year, and I feel that was true throughout the Grand Strand."

With all the crime that happened in Myrtle Beach, some may ask, why North Myrtle Beach Police didn't step in to help.

"We needed everything we had and we would have loved to have more. Because then we could have done more about the noise ordinance, more about speeding," says Dowling.

Friday, the leaders from both cities and Horry County will meet with Gov. Haley to discuss ways to manage Bike Fest going forward.

