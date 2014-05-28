Website names Myrtle Beach 'Top affordable destination' for summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach is on the radar for bargain hunters across the US. A website, gobankingrates.com, named the city the top affordable destination for the summer.

Travelers say cost is the number one factor when booking a vacation and Myrtle Beach was named the number one place vacationers can save their dollars.

Go Banking Rates ranks the 25 cheapest destinations in the US. Myrtle Beach took the top spot. The site maps out a vacation - under $300, drawing in the eyes of tourists looking for an inexpensive escape.

The website highlights our low hotel rates, abundance of restaurants and affordable attractions, but a big reason we're #1 is cheap airfare. The website shows, the average round trip flight to MYR is about $225.

The website takes vacationing a step further by helping you budget your trip. With one click of a mouse, you can see the best deals and interest rates through several banks. The site is a one stop shop for a trip to the beach and hotels say that pays off.

"It brings in awareness, and our goal is obviously to get new travelers to Myrtle Beach. We have a lot of repeat travelers but its trying to find the new and I think that those websites and those ratings make people think, Myrtle Beach might be a spot we need to vacation at," says Suzanne Hinde, General Manager of the Myrtle Beach Sheraton Hotel.

This isn't the only site bringing buzz to the beach. Myrtle Beach was also named the top destination on Trip Advisor and best golf destination on USA today.

Since Easter, the kickoff for tourists to the beach, the Sheraton says numbers have been high.

The Myrtle Beach Sheraton hotel had a complete sell out Saturday and Sunday for Memorial Day Weekend. CCU researchers say this is the case across the board. Numbers aren't out yet but a preliminary study shows a more than 15 percent increase from this time last year.

Local hotels expect the numbers to grow.

"In June, we're looking at doing a 94 percent occupancy and in July about a 96, so its gonna be a strong summer," says Hinde. "We have seen growth year after year. I don't have a final number but yes, it should be a much better year than 2013."

Looking for an inexpensive vacay? Take a look for yourself, here: http://www.gobankingrates.com/savings-account/myrtlebeach-affordable-city-summer-vacation-2014/

