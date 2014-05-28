Crews work to clear crash in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Crews work to clear crash in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - A crash has happened on Cashua Drive near the West Florence Fire Department Station, according to Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews from the West Florence Fire Department are working the scene.

The crash happened at 2:52 p.m., according to SC Highway Patrol's website.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly