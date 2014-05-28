Variety band performs during summer concert series

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Envision will be holding a free concert.

On May 29, the variety and party music band from Winston-Salem, North Carolina will be performing at the Horseshoe on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach.

The concert will begin from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Envision's concert is featured as a part of the North Myrtle Beach Parks & Recreation Department's Music on Main summer concert series.

