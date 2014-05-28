Music artist Josh Turner visits Myrtle Beach for book signing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Barnes & Noble at the Market Common and Thomas Nelson Publishing has joined forces to host a book signing with Multi-Platinum Country Artist Josh Turner.

The book signing will take place 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 7th at the Barnes & Noble at The Market Common.

There will be a time to meet Turner and have him sign a copy of his book or one of his CDs as well as a photo opportunity.

Turner has sold more than five million albums, had four singles climb to the top of the charts, entertained fans with sold-out shows across the country, received numerous award nominations, and was one of the youngest artists asked to join the Grand Ole Opry.

Sharing stories from both his life and lessons he's learned over the years as a son, brother, friend, husband, and father, Turner has written his first book, Man Stuff: Thoughts on Faith, Family, and Fatherhood, with Thomas Nelson, an imprint of Harper Collins Christian Publishing.

"In this book you'll learn a little bit more about how God has shaped and continues to shape me," said Turner in the book's introduction. "You'll also learn about my wife, my boys, and the family I grew up in. I hope you see that the everyday small things in this life really do add up to matter a great deal in the long run. And I hope you'll smile—even laugh—and gain a little wisdom along the way. Maybe even a lot."

For additional information on these and other Barnes & Noble events in Myrtle Beach, contact Justin Jordan, Community Relations Manager, at (843) 238-2948.

