RAW AUDIO: 911 calls from Myrtle Beach motel triple homicide released

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Officials have released three 911 calls made on the night of Saturday, May 24, detailing the shooting incident at the Bermuda Sands motel that left three people dead and another injured.

Below are complete transcripts from the calls.

Call 1: May 24, 2014 – 11:01 p.m.

Caller: Right over there. [Another person: Where? Right there, somebody's down.]

911 Operator: Where at ma'am?

Caller: Um, somebody's down in front of the Bermuda Sands office.

Operator: Bermuda where?

Caller: Bermuda Sands; Ocean Boulevard and First Avenue.

Operator: Okay, now what's going on at the Bermuda Sands?

Caller: [Screams]

Operator: I can't understand what you're saying what is going on at the Bermuda Sands?

Caller: That's gunshots! [Unintelligible]Gunshots! They've been shot. And these cops….. ain't got no [expletive deleted] where to go.

Operator: I can't understand what you're saying, what is going on? Stop yelling in the phone.

Caller: Gunshots… Shooting… Gunshots… A gun at Bermuda Sands.

Operator: Okay, you've got gunshots in the front of Bermuda Sands. Okay. Has anyone been injured?

Caller: Yes! Yes!

Operator: Okay, where is the person that was injured? Where was the person that was injured?

Caller: [Phone starts to break up] surrounded them [Unintelligible] send [phone breaks up] now!

Operator: Where are… Where's the person that had the gun?

Caller: I don't know! All I know is we have… [Phone breaks up]

Operator: Ma'am we have officers headed that way. I'm just trying to get further information.

Caller: [Phone breaks up with faint screams]

Operator: Hello, Hello?

Caller: Oh my god, Oh my god. [Faint screams]

Operator: Ma'am, stop yelling into the phone. I can't understand what you are saying.

Caller: [Screams]

Operator: Were you shot? I can't understand - you're just yelling into the phone.

Caller [Yelling]: Because there's gunshots everywhere. Get police officers now.

Operator: Okay, can you go and find a building? I can't… You're just yelling into the phone.

Caller: Get out of here! Get out of here! [Another person: There are people down. A couple people.] Get out of here! There's a guy there with a gun, get out!

Operator: Can you explain… tell me what he looks like.

Caller: I don't know what they look like, so many of those people over there with guns. Everywhere where you stand, it's a shooting help!

Operator: Is anyone inside with a gun?

Caller: [Unintelligible]

Operator: Okay, is there somebody with a gun inside of the Bermuda Sands?

Caller: Is there what?

Operator: Is there somebody with a gun inside of the Bermuda Sands?

Caller: I don't know where the gun is. All you hear is gunshots. Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam, Bam! That's all you hear.

Operator: Okay.

Caller: You need to call the FBI down here. They're walking the boulevard.

Operator: I know, we have officers heading that way. I'm just trying to get further information.

Caller: [Unintelligible] Send an ambulance, please!

Operator: We have multiple ambulances headed that way. Where are the people that were shot?

Caller: They're in front of the office. Five people are in front of the office and then five gunshots are right there in the middle of it. I don't know how many people are down.

Operator: Okay.

Caller: Do you have ambulance on the way?

Operator: We do. We have multiple ambulances, we have multiple officers. We are trying to get as much information as we can, ma'am, okay?

Caller: I don't know how many gunmen you have out there; all I know is that there are people running lose with guns at the Bermuda Sands.

Operator: Okay, are they on your property?

Caller: No, we are at the stop sign at Ocean Boulevard and First Avenue and all of the sudden gunshots galore.

Operator: Okay. Are you like, at the Bermuda Sands or did you just run there for cover?

Caller: No, we are in my car.

Operator: You're in a car?

Caller: We are driving.

Operator: Okay. And you didn't see anybody that has a gun?

Caller: [Unintelligible].

Operator: [Unintelligible].

Operator: Okay, did you say you see somebody else with a gun, where? Ma'am, did you see someone else with a gun? Ma'am? Hello? Hello?

[End of call]

Call 2: May 24, 11:02 p.m.

911 Operator: 911, where is your emergency?

Caller: Yeah, somebody just got shot, behind, um, behind Bermuda Sands hotel off Myrtle Beach. Somebody got shot, I don't know who it is. I'm up in the hotel, I look down and seen it. Somebody – something's going on down there, someone needs to check it out.

Operator: By the Bermuda Sands, you're saying?

Caller: Yes, behind the Bermuda Sands Hotel. Bermuda Sands, right here in Myrtle Beach.

Operator: Did you hear – did you see anything else?

Caller: I didn't see nothing else - I heard gunshots and I looked down and someone was laying down, like they had got shot. They wasn't moving.

Operator: You saw one person? A man or a woman?

Caller: One person – a man. Probably about 250 pounds.

Operator: And this was in the parking lot of the Bermuda Sands?

Caller: It was in the back of the Bermuda Sands – the back side, near the beach side. The beach side.

Operator: In the back side of the building?

Caller: Right.

Operator: Is he still down?

Caller: Uhhh, yes, he's still down.

Operator: Do you want to leave your name and number?

Caller: [Redacted]

Operator: Alright, we're going to send an officer there. Thank you.

Caller: Alright.

[End of Call]

Call 3: May 24, 2014 – 11:01 p.m.

911 Operator: Myrtle Beach 911 what's your emergency?

Caller: There were shots fired at Bermuda Sands on First Avenue.

Operator: Okay, do you see anybody?

Caller: [To someone else] Do you see anybody? There's a bunch of police here.

Operator: Say that again.

Caller: There's a bunch of police here.

Operator: Yeah, but you didn't see - couldn't see anybody who had gun or anything?

Caller: Yeah, no, I was in the back. I didn't see anything. [Unintelligible].

Operator: Okay, and what's your name?

Caller: Uh, [redacted].

Operator: Okay, and what's your phone number, [redacted]?

Caller: Uh, [redacted].

Operator: Okay, and you said you don't see anybody injured or anything like that?

Caller: No, but they were probably out front. [Unintelligible].

Operator: Okay, I'll get them heading their way.

Caller: Alright, thank you.

Operator: No problem.

[End of Call]

The raw audio from these calls is available in the video player above. Mobile users, click here: http://bit.ly/1kggsCz



