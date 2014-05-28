The TRIPPO slide goes up in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The TRIPPO slide is up.

TRIPPO is a 40 foot tall, 175 foot long and 7000 pound slide that offers two curved side chutes and one straightaway main chute. The slide has been open since Memorial Day weekend and will stay open until Labor Day.

TRIPPO is part of the many offerings at the City's "Ocean Park" at 101 South Ocean Boulevard.

Single rides are $3. Four rides are $10. Rates for daily passes are $20 and seven day weekly passes are $60. Individual season passes are $65 and family season passes are $185.

Passes can be purchased at Ocean Park.

