Horry County Library to unveil new bookmobile

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Memorial Library will be unveiling a new bookmobile 10 a.m. Thursday, May 29 at 1008 5th Avenue in Conway, SC.

The Horry County Memorial Library provides library services in all of Horry County to rural and homebound patrons, day cares, schools, retirement and nursing homes, through its bookmobile.

In the 1930′s the Works Progress Administration began the bookmobile service to the rural areas of Horry County.

The Library provided this service for people who, because of distance or lack of transportation, were unable to go to a library location.

Light refreshments will be served.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

