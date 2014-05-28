Legends in Concert announces 2014 summer line-up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) — Legends in Concert® Myrtle Beach officials announced the 2014 summer lineup for the World's Leading Tribute Show.

The new set of tribute artists will portray Elvis, Madonna, Blue Brothers™, Steven Tyler, Michael Jackson and a limited engagement Taylor Swift tribute from June 16th through August 16th.

Charleston, SC native, Elizabeth Scarborough, who plays guitar and bears a striking resemblance to Taylor Swift, will be performing a wide range of Swift's chart-toppers from her career including songs from her latest album, Red.

Back by popular demand, Steven Tyler tribute Chris VanDahl joins the summer cast. Fans can expect a good sampling of Aerosmith's biggest hits.

This summer also sees the return of fan-favorite Blues Brothers™ and Elvis tributes. Blues Brothers™ will be portrayed by Dan Meisner & Russ Peterson. The Blues Brothers™ anticfilled set is a constant crowd-pleaser filled with raucous antics, soulful blues and over the top comedy for all ages.

Resident Elvis tribute, Leo Days, will continue his tribute to the King of Rock N Roll on the Myrtle Beach stage.

The exciting summer lineup of tributes will be jam-packed full of monster pop hits with the addition of tributes to Michael Jackson and Madonna.

South Carolina native, J Lucas, will recreate the epic moves and undeniable magic of Michael Jackson along with fellow tribute artist, Kimberly Goltry, who will treat fans to the Madonna's blockbuster hits.

General Manager, Jason Aiesi, states "This summer is an absolute, must-see lineup of our best tributes!" He further commented, "The addition of pop and country megastar Taylor Swift's tribute to an already staggeringly talented lineup will ignite music fans into a frenzy!"

To receive additional information about Legends in Concert and ticket availability, visit www.legendsinconcert.com or call (800) 960-7469.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

