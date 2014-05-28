Burned vehicle found off I-95

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Fire departments responded to a vehicle on fire Tuesday night between 8:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. on a dirt road near I-95 close to Florence.

Capt. Mike Nunn says that the vehicle appears to be a Dodge Avenger. He says that it may be the vehicle involved in the First Citizens Bank armed robbery that happened Tuesday afternoon in Timsonville, SC.

It is still early to say if the vehicle was intentionally burned.

The incident is still under investigation.

