Joint Replacement Center at CMC receives recognition for quality

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center's Joint Replacement Center has received five stars for the quality of its Total Hip Replacement and Total Knee Replacement care from Healthgrades, the leading online resource that helps consumers search, compare and connect with physicians and hospitals.

The findings are part of American Hospital Quality Outcomes 2014: Healthgrades Report to the Nation, which evaluates hospital performance at over 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.

"We are honored and proud to be recognized by Healthgrades with these prestigious national awards," said Philip A. Clayton, President and CEO on Conway Medical Center. Our top priority is providing quality care to our patients and this award is a result of the talent, skills and commitment of our physicians, nurses and staff."

Hospitals designated with five stars reflect hospital performance that is statistically better than expected in treating a condition or conducting a procedure, as measured by clinical outcome rates for risk-adjusted mortality and complications.

For more information on The Joint Replacement Center and its services call 843-347-8108.

